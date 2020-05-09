https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/dont-back-keep-winning-falsely-accused-kid-graduates-awarded-scholarship-college/

In January of this year CNN agreed to settle a lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann, but the amount of the settlement was concealed from the public.

Sandmann’s lawyers filed an $800 million lawsuit against CNN, WaPo and NBC Universal after the outlets used a selectively edited video to make Nick Sandmann and his fellow Covington friends look like they harassed Nathan Phillips, a Native American who attended the Indigenous Peoples March in DC.

Sandmann’s lawyer Lin Wood told Fox News in 2019 that “CNN was probably more vicious in its direct attacks on Nicholas than The Washington Post. And CNN goes into millions of individuals’ homes.”

The $250 million lawsuit against WaPo is still working its way through the legal system after WaPo failed to get the case dismissed.

Young Nick Sandmann continued his schooling, is graduating and heading to school.

Nick announced on Twitter that he will be going to school on scholarship.

Congratulations, young Nick!

Very excited to say I will be graduating!

After being told I would never get into college and my life was done, I’ll be going to an amazing school on a scholarship! Don’t back down and keep winning! pic.twitter.com/nYHVmJ1uEP — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) May 8, 2020

