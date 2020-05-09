https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/dr-fauci-entering-modified-quarantine-contact-someone-coronavirus/

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House coronavirus task force, will be entering “modified quarantine” after contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to reports, Fauci will be staying at home and teleworking while wearing a mask for 14 days, but might also be going to his office at the National Institutes of Health “where he is the only one there.”

A public health official told CNN that Fauci made “low risk” contact with a coronavirus case, as he was in the same room with the White House staffer who has the virus, though they were not in close proximity.

The report states that “he is not doing a full quarantine like Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will self-quarantine for two weeks after he was exposed to a person at the White House who tested positive for Covid-19.”

While the White House staffer who was close to Hahn and Fauci has not been named, Katie Miller, the press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive for the virus on Friday and frequently attends task force meetings.

Fauci will be tested every day, and noted that he was tested yesterday and was negative.

