https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/dr-fauci-wrong-coronavirus-cases-drop-new-lows-georgia-opens-state-lifts-lockdown-orders/

In late April Dr. Tony Fauci made it clear he opposed the decision by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to lift the lockdown orders in his state.

“If I were advising the governor, I would tell him he should be careful. Going ahead and leapfrogging into phases where you should not be … I would advise him not to do that.”

[embedded content]

But Dr. Fauci was wrong again.

In fact, it starting to look like this guy is NEVER right about anything?

It must be nice having a government job and not have to worry about getting fired!

TRENDING: CROOKED OBAMA PANICS! Deep State Reporter Isikoff Releases His “Leaked” Call – Former President’s Fingerprints All Over Attempted Coup and More Documents Are Coming!

Fauci and the critics were all wrong.

Today Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced on Saturday the lowest number of COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized statewide (1,203) since hospitals began reporting this data on April 8th and the lowest total of ventilators in use.

Today marks the lowest number of COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized statewide (1,203) since hospitals began reporting this data on April 8th. Today also marks the lowest total of ventilators in use (897 with 1,945 available). We will win this fight together! pic.twitter.com/byxACEiQCp — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 9, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

