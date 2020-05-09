https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/elon-musk-threatens-move-tesla-plant-texas-nevada-immediately-county-health-official-closes-factory/

Elon Musk says he will move his Tesla plant to Texas or Nevada after the county health official closed his plant due to coronavirus.

Musk does not like the rulings by the “unelected and ignorant Interim Health Officer” from Almeda County.

Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

San Joaquin County, right next door to Alameda, has been sensible & reasonable, whereas Alameda has been irrational & detached from reality. Our castings foundry and other faculties in San Joaquin have been working 24/7 this entire time with no ill effects. Same with Giga Nevada. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

Elon ended with this, “I’m not messing around. Absurd & medically irrational behavior in violation of constitutional civil liberties, moreover by *unelected* county officials with no accountability, needs to stop.”

I’m not messing around. Absurd & medically irrational behavior in violation of constitutional civil liberties, moreover by *unelected* county officials with no accountability, needs to stop. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

The Daily Mail reported:

The disgruntled CEO took to a comment thread on Twitter to share that he was also planning to file a lawsuit against Alameda County.

Musk’s fury was directed towards Alameda County Health Officer Erica Pan, who on Friday announced that the Fremont company would not be able to reopen, despite California Governor Gavin Newsom lifting some coronavirus restrictions.

‘Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately,’ he said in the Saturday tweet.

Elon posted Tesla’s back to work plan on Saturday night.

