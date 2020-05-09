https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/elon-musk-threatens-move-tesla-plant-texas-nevada-immediately-county-health-official-closes-factory/

Elon Musk says he will move his Tesla plant to Texas or Nevada after the county health official closed his plant due to coronavirus.

Musk does not like the rulings by the “unelected and ignorant Interim Health Officer” from Almeda County.

TRENDING: CROOKED OBAMA PANICS! Deep State Reporter Isikoff Releases His “Leaked” Call – Former President’s Fingerprints All Over Attempted Coup and More Documents Are Coming!

Elon ended with this, “I’m not messing around. Absurd & medically irrational behavior in violation of constitutional civil liberties, moreover by *unelected* county officials with no accountability, needs to stop.”

You gotta love that!

The Daily Mail reported:
The disgruntled CEO took to a comment thread on Twitter to share that he was also planning to file a lawsuit against Alameda County.

Musk’s fury was directed towards Alameda County Health Officer Erica Pan, who on Friday announced that the Fremont company would not be able to reopen, despite California Governor Gavin Newsom lifting some coronavirus restrictions.

‘Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately,’ he said in the Saturday tweet.

Elon posted Tesla’s back to work plan on Saturday night.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...