Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and two other top scientific members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force have entered self-quarantines after coming into contact with or being near someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The other two officials who have entered self-quarantine are Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

“The actions come after the disclosure on Friday that Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for the virus,” The New York Times reported. “Ms. Miller has attended numerous meetings of the White House’s coronavirus task force, which also includes Dr. Redfield, Dr. Hahn and Dr. Fauci.”

