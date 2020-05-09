https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/faucis-follies-us-coronavirus-field-hospitals-shut-without-treating-single-patient-garbage-models-used-us-experts/

US Army soldiers built a massive to field hospital in Seattle’s CenturyLink Field Events Center in late March to treat coronavirus patients. But the facility was never used and was taken down in April.

The US Army Corps of Engineers mobilized in the U.S. in March hiring private contractors to build emergency field hospitals around the country. But most of the facilities never treated a single patient.

The cost of the facilities was reportedly $660 million.

This is another example of how top US doctors based their decisions using garbage coranavirus models.

The field hospitals had capacity to treat 14,817 coronavirus patients across the US.

The field hospitals treated only 1,177 patients.

1,095 of those patients were at the NYC Javits Center.

TRENDING: What A Sociopath! Crooked Ilhan Omar Just Got Caught Raising Money for a Minnesota Food Store and Pocketing the Cash

Via NPR:



This is another example of how garbage models resulted in massive errors in judgment.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this week—

Should US ‘Experts’ be held accountable or using garbage models? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

** Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx used the Imperial College Model to persuade President Trump to lock down the ENTIRE US ECONOMY.

** The fraudulent model predicted 2.2 million American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic

** The authors of the Imperial College Model shared their findings with the White House Coronavirus task force in early March

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx then met with President Trump privately and urged him to shut down the US economy and destroy the record Trump economy based on this model

** A new critique of the Imperial College Model finds the study is “completely unusable for scientific purposes” — The study is a complete sham

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx pushed a garbage model on the White House and the American public and destroyed the US economy

Read more here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

