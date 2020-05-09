https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fda-coronavirus-covid-selfquarantine/2020/05/09/id/966792

Stephen Zahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, is self-quarantining for 14 days after coming in contact with someone who was diagnosed with coronavirus, according to Axios.

“As Dr. Hahn wrote in a note to staff today, he recently came into contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. Per (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, he is now in self-quarantine for the next two weeks. He immediately took a diagnostic test and tested negative for the virus,” FDA spokesman Michael Felberbaum wrote in a statement Friday.

Felberbaum told CNN Zahn will work from home during his self-quarantine. Zahn hasn’t named the person who exposed him to the virus. On Friday, coronavirus task force spokeswoman Katie Miller tested positive for the virus.

The task force last met on Thursday.

President Donald Trump’s valet also tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, and 11 Secret Service agents tested positive on Friday.

As an added layer of precaution, White House staff members will receive daily coronavirus tests and temperature checks, White House spokesperson Judd Deere told the New York Times on Thursday.

Hahn sent out an internal email to FDA staff on Friday that read:

“In the spirit of transparency, today I learned that I recently came into contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. Per CDC guidelines, I am now in self-quarantine for the next two weeks and take this responsibility seriously. Thankfully, I was able to immediately take a diagnostic test and I have tested negative for the virus. I am also happy to report that I feel perfectly healthy — like many of you today, I participated in the FDA Classic and felt great.”

Hahn continued:

“I hope you and your family are healthy and safe. Please take care of yourselves. I will be working from home, but also closely monitoring my health as well as my family’s, and will let you know if there are any updates. Thank you for all that you do for the FDA and the American people. #FDAStrong”

Hahn was scheduled to testify next week to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee about the federal response to coronavirus.

According to CNN, the FDA will be “working with all parties” to organize the agency’s involvement at the hearing on Tuesday.

