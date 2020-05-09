https://www.theblaze.com/news/ahmaud-arbery-murder-evidence-burglaries

Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, reportedly told police they were pursuing Ahmaud Arbery because he looked like a suspect involved in a string of recent burglaries. However, Glynn County police are questioning that assertion because local police reports show there was no string of burglaries, and the most recent reported break-in happened weeks before Arbery was shot dead.

Glynn County Police Lt. Cheri Bashlor told CNN this week that an automobile burglary was reported in Satilla Shores, which is the south Georgia neighborhood where Arbery was shot and killed. The robbery of a 9 mm pistol from Travis McMichael’s unlocked truck happened on Jan. 1, weeks before the Feb. 23 shooting that killed Arbery.

FOX5 Atlanta found that besides the Jan. 1 burglary, there were only two other robberies in Satilla Shores from Dec. 2019 through mid-March of this year. Rifles were stolen from an unlocked car on Dec. 8, 2019, and there was a theft on Dec. 28, 2019.

Larry English, the owner of a home under construction near where Arbery was killed, said someone stole $2,500 in fishing gear from him earlier this year. However, English told The Daily Beast that he never reported the theft to the police. English said his surveillance system captured a man who appeared to be Arbery “coming onto his property” on Feb. 23, but he declined to share the clips according to CNN.

Greg McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested on Thursday and face charges for murder and aggravated assault for the death of Arbery.

Video shows the father and son, who are white, armed with a shotgun and a .357 Magnum. They are in a pickup truck belonging to Travis following Arbery, who is black. During the 36-second video, Travis confronts Arbery, who was running on the residential road. Three shots ring out during the physical confrontation that ended with the death of Arbery.

It was revealed this week that Gregory McMichael had a previous connection to Arbery. McMichael is a former Glynn County police officer and was an investigator for the Glynn County district attorney. McMichael helped prosecute Arbery in 2018 for violating his probation.

“I just want justice for my son,” Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery Sr., told CNN on Friday, which would have been Ahmaud’s 26th birthday. “I just want them to pay the price for the crime they did.”

