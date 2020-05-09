https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/georgia-cops-say-no-string-burglaries-no-robberies-weeks-arbery-shooting/

(THE BLAZE) Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, reportedly told police they were pursuing Ahmaud Arbery because he looked like a suspect involved in a string of recent burglaries. However, Glynn County police are questioning that assertion because local police reports show there was no string of burglaries, and the most recent reported break-in happened weeks before Arbery was shot dead.

Glynn County Police Lt. Cheri Bashlor told CNN this week that an automobile burglary was reported in Satilla Shores, which is the south Georgia neighborhood where Arbery was shot and killed. The robbery of a 9 mm pistol from Travis McMichael’s unlocked truck happened on Jan. 1, weeks before the Feb. 23 shooting that killed Arbery.

