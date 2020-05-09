https://www.theblaze.com/news/gerber-chooses-first-adopted-spokesbaby

Gerber has announced the winner of its 2020 campaign to represent its brand of baby products, and for the first time, the company chose an adopted child.

In an interview with NBC’s “Today” show, the parents of winning “spokesbaby” Magnolia Earl celebrated the fact that little Magnolia’s birth parents “chose her life.”

What are the details?

Magnolia’s parents, Courtney and Russel Earl, agreed to sit with “Today” along with their three children, knowing that their youngest daughter was a finalist to become the next Gerber baby.

During the interview, Courtney told the hosts, “Obviously, our family was developed through adoption, and we celebrate adoption in our family every single day.” Becoming a bit emotional, the mother said, “You know, the real (heroes) in this story are Magnolia’s birth parents—they chose her life, and they sent her on this incredible journey.”

Courtney went on to note that she spoke with Magnolia’s birth parents the day before about “what was going on” with Magnolia becoming a finalist for Gerber, and teared up as she explained, “If you could hear the joy in their voice in how proud they are of this little girl, and—they’re watching right now—and we love them so much, and together with them, and our community, and our family, we just all love this baby girl so much.”

The hosts then disclosed that Magnolia was the winner of Gerber’s 2020 contest, and therefore the newest beautiful face of the campaign.

When asked what it meant to the Earl family to have Magnolia be named the first adopted Gerber baby, Courtney replied, “It means that when people see our families, or when you see a family that doesn’t necessarily match, that you don’t have to question the belonging of anybody in that family.”

