South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has threatened legal action against the Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribes if they do not remove coronavirus checkpoints set up along the state and U.S. highways within 48 hours, according to the governor’s website.

Noem sent letters Friday to leaders of both tribes telling them to stop conducting checkpoints set up to keep coronavirus from spreading on tribal land.

“We are strongest when we work together; this includes our battle against COVID-19,” Noem said. “I request that the tribes immediately cease interfering with or regulating traffic on U.S. and State Highways and remove all travel checkpoints.”

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe checkpoint policies published on social media states, people living on the reservation may travel to other areas within South Dakota that are not considered hotspots for medical appointments to buy medical supplies or for other essential needs. Residents have to complete a health questionnaire when leaving and returning to the reservation.

Any non-reservation resident living in South Dakota or from outside of the state can only come onto the reservation for essential activity after they have received a travel permit from the tribe’s website.

After the checkpoints went in place in April, the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs released a memo ordering tribes to meet and agree with South Dakota before restricting travel on the state or U.S. highways.

As of Saturday morning, South Dakota currently has 3,144 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 31 deaths, according to the state’s health department.

