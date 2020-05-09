https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/government-agency-attacks-ministry-not-recruiting-gays/

A government agency has attacked a Christian foster care and adoption ministry for failing to “recruit” homosexuals to be foster parents, in the latest eruption of warfare over whether religious rights or homosexual rights will prevail.

This case is occurring in the United Kingdom, but the fight has encompassed much of Western civilization since key decisions in the United States advanced the homosexual cause, including the creation of gay “marriage” a few years ago.

So far, many of the prevailing decisions have concluded that homosexuals must be treated as other minority groups, but also that faith-based organization have a right to follow their faith teachings that homosexuality is not, in fact, acceptable. Even the U.S. Supreme Court decision creating same-sex marriage provides that the rights of faith members to live according to their beliefs rejecting homosexuality are not infringed.

The newest battleground, according to the BBC, is a legal action brought by Cornerstone Adoption and Fostering Service in the U.K. against Ofsted, the nation’s regulatory agency for such services.

That agency had threatened Cornerstone with a downgrade of its rating from “good” to “requires improvement,” apparently solely on the fact that it is Christian and works with Christian families.

A lawyer for Cornerstone, Aidan O’Neill, explained that the organization is faith-based in its goal of finding homes for children, and that Ofsted actually “invented” hypothetical situations in order to accuse Cornerstone of failing to meet “equality” rules.

He explained to a panel of High Court judges that there were no failings in the quality of care or training of workers.

“You cannot set up straw men and say ‘if they were to do this to them then this would be unlawful’,” he explained.

Further, he said, the law requires Ofsted regulators to be “neutral” toward religious beliefs.

James Eadie, a lawyer for the government operation, claimed Cornerstone was discriminating because it “does not recruit foster carers who are homosexual.”

The judges did not issue a ruling immediately on the fight, but the Christian Institute, which is defending Cornerstone, explained the significance of the dispute.

That is that Eadie simply is demanding that “Christian organizations should not bring their beliefs into the professional sphere.”

Specifically, Eadie made clear what limits under which he believes Christians must operate: “Ofsted does not prevent Cornerstone and their carers manifesting their religious beliefs as they wish outside the professional sphere.”

O’Neill said it’s not right that “religious acts only happen in your place of worship and as soon as you come into the public square it cannot be categorized as a religious act.”

The regulators, he said, are “failing in their duty of neutrality, not appreciating that evangelical Christianity in particular, which founds itself on scripture passages, includes the injunction to feed the hungry, and carry out in practice what you believe. So don’t say to me fostering is a secular act. When carried out by Cornerstone it is the fulfillment of a religious duty.”

Cornerstone already has gotten support from Harvey Gallagher, the chief executive of the Nationwide Association of Fostering Providers.

“I have no reason to doubt Cornerstone NE’s ethical base. In fact, I have found the agency to be open-minded and accepting,” he said. “The contribution and commitment that I have seen them make to fostering (and adoption) is important and meets a particular need. If they were to be lost to the sector, this would be a real loss for children.”

