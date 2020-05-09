https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/university-slashing-costs-model-schools-nationwide/

(CAMPUS REFORM) The University of Akron in Ohio announced it will close more than half of its colleges to help mitigate the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The school will shuffle current departments and degree programs into the remaining colleges of business, arts and sciences, law, engineering, and health as it faces a $65 million decline in next year’s budget.

Additionally, according to University of Akron Executive Vice President and Provost John Wiencek, no departments or degree programs will be completely cut. Instead, the university will reduce department budgets by 25 percent and work to reduce administrative costs.

“Beyond the virus itself, the economic impacts are substantial and will require us all to change and evolve in response to this significant event,” Wiencek declared in a 17-minute video posted on the university website. He further explained the school’s thinking behind the decision.

“We need to make some evolutionary adjustments to our structures in order to minimize duplication and the associated costs, as well as to identify activities that we simply can no longer afford to do,” Wiencek said.

