Joseph Mifsud is connected to the Obama Spygate Scandal after presumably setting up George Papadopoulos and General Michael Flynn in London.

We knew he was close to Hillary Clinton and even dined with her in 2016.



Now we have even more evidence that Mifsud was a member of the Clinton Foundation.

In March 23 we reported that the Mueller gang blamed George Papadopoulos for withholding information that ended up preventing the government from investigating Mifsud leading to their letting him go.

On page 193 of the Mueller report, the Mueller gang claimed that Papadopoulus’s false statements impeded the FBI’s investigation into Joseph Mifsud who was interviewed in a hotel lobby a month later on February 10, 2017. The Mueller gang next referred to the Papadopoulos case rather than an FBI 302 in their report. This happens for Mifsud even though for everybody else, there is an FBI 302 created with a description of what was said to the FBI. In fact, the Mueller report never references any FBI 302 for Mifsud. And it gets even more interesting….

Not only that but Mifsud is accused of omitting that he drafted messages to Papadopoulos. Everyone else was indicted for lying to the FBI but for some reason Mifsud was protected. Rep. Jim Jordan called this out to Robert Mueller in front of Congress in the summer of 2019 and Mueller wouldn’t answer why:

According to investigative journalist Paul Sperry, there never was a FBI 302 created related to the FBI’s interview with Joseph Mifsud in February 2017:

Why is there no FBI 302 on the discussion with Joseph Mifsud?

As we noted in February 2019, candidate Trump’s unpaid volunteer George Papadopoulos stated he believes he was spied on by the Deep State through Joseph Mifsud. This is the same Mifsud who dined with Hillary Clinton and a group of Italian socialists prior to the 2016 election.

Last year Italian prosecutors reported the notorious deep state spy Joseph Mifsud was dead after he had gone missing for two years. Then he went missing.

For the past two years Mifsud’s whereabouts were unknown, many suspected he was dead.

As we reported in mid-September, General Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell requested that the US government provide her and her client, General Mike Flynn, documents related to Deep State spy Joseph Mifsud from an event in late 2015.

We also reported that two of Joseph Mifsud’s phones with UK serial numbers are being held by the DOJ – General Michael Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell requested that the DOJ turn over the contents of two phones related to Joseph Mifsud. We now know those phones were from the UK, the country that is more suspect than Russia ever was!

We also reported that former and fired FBI Director James Comey and Joseph Mifsud met in Australia. ProDreamer1 reported that Joseph Mifsud and James Comey were both in Australia the week before the George Papadopoulos meeting.

RT News put together an excellent video on Mifsud –

Last week, due to the release of the House Intel transcripts, we now know Mifsud was a member of the Clinton Foundation:

According to witness Mangiante (currently George Papadopoulos’s wife) in her testimony.

pages 50-51



Whoa… “Mifsud is a member of the Clinton Foundation” H/t Anon #QAnon pic.twitter.com/dxwT3y2jFL — M3thods (@M2Madness) May 8, 2020

And now thanks to Italian reporter Giulio Occhionero we know that Mifsud admitted to being a member of the Clinton Foundation back in November 2017.

It is surprising how media, prosecutors and even intelligence committees can be fooled, by what? Their own negligence. This is the @repubblica article of November 1, 2017 where Joseph Mifsud openly declared being a member of the Clinton Foundation.https://t.co/nbTbfrS6QH — Giulio Occhionero (@g_occhionero) May 9, 2020

Via la Repubblica (translated):

Under his feet, people talk about the “Heart of the European cybersecurity” at the summit organized by Enisa, the European Network and Information Security Agency. Above his feet, the academic who is said to have offered to Donald Trump’s aides, during the electoral campaign, thousands of Hillary Clinton’s hacked emails, kindly smiles: “Sorry, I cannot comment”, he replies while his phone is receiving calls from all over the world. “And I have decided to get hide in my office”, he will smile again one hour after this interview he didn’t want to give. Joseph Mifsud is the Maltese professor who, according to the rumors and anticipations of the Russiagate investigation, has approached George Papadopoulos, an aide of Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, to help him to contact Russian authorities in the Kremlin, even for organizing a meeting between Trump and Putin. Mr. Mifsud is said to have given to the aide “dirty information” on Mrs. Clinton collected by the Russian. “This is nonsense”, Mifsud comments, “friendship is friendship but Papadopoulos doesn’t tell the truth. The only thing I did was to facilitate contacts between official and unofficial sources to resolve a crisis. It is usual business everywhere. I put think tanks in contact, groups of experts with other groups of experts”, he states. “I am a member of the European Council on Foreign relations”, he adds, “and you know which is the only foundation I am member of? The Clinton Foundation. Between you and me, my thinking is left-leaning. But I predicted Trump’s victory as well as Brexit. Everyone of us wants peace. If the governments don’t talk each other, we citizens must keep talking”. Ok. But what about the emails stolen from Mrs. Clinton? “The dirty job” offered to Papadopoulos? “I don’t know. I strongly deny any discussion of mine about secrets concerning Hillary Clinton. I swear it on my daughter. I don’t know anyone belonging to the Russian government: the only Russian I know is Ivan Timofeev, director of the think tank “Russian International affairs council”. Which is based at The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. “But this is meaningless”, Mifsud says.

And now Joseph Mifsud is missing after being connected to the Clintons.

(Information from previous post provided by D. Manny)

