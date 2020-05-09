http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/VaLLhy30mdM/ilhans-latest-ilhusion.php
One of my Somali friends called me this week to express indignation over Ilhan Omar’s latest ilhusion, as I will call it. Working with a local food bank to feed the hungry, my friend reported that Omar had literally nothing to do with the program, yet Omar was using it deceptively to raise funds for her own political purposes. This should be a big story. Given the state of the media, however, it circulates like samizdat on Twitter. Please pass it on.
@IlhanMN deleted tweet. pic.twitter.com/P1dz3u7wua
— Katherine Trotter (@TrotterKatAlexa) May 8, 2020
Yet another @IlhanMN campaign finance problem:@IlhanMN posted this tweet on Tuesday, then deleted it at some point after it received this reply. pic.twitter.com/S9kS6JqiWZ
— David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) May 8, 2020