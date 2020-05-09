http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/VaLLhy30mdM/ilhans-latest-ilhusion.php

One of my Somali friends called me this week to express indignation over Ilhan Omar’s latest ilhusion, as I will call it. Working with a local food bank to feed the hungry, my friend reported that Omar had literally nothing to do with the program, yet Omar was using it deceptively to raise funds for her own political purposes. This should be a big story. Given the state of the media, however, it circulates like samizdat on Twitter. Please pass it on.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...