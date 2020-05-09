http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/06xXCy5o4_U/

An illegal alien has been arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography in Georgia.

Juan Dedios Martinez-Camacho, a 46-year-old illegal alien, was arrested following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Investigators allege that Martinez-Camacho was downloading and distributing sexually explicit images of children.

According to the Roswell Police Department, the investigation began in early March when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to state officials. GBI agents said they issued a search warrant Martinez-Camacho on his residence in Roswell, Georgia.

During the search, agents said they located “several devices which were determined to contain sexually explicit images of children” and Martinez-Camacho was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Martinez-Camacho is now being held without bail at the Fulton County Jail. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on the illegal alien so that should he be released from jail, he will be turned over to them for arrest and deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

