An illegal alien child rapist has been released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody six times due to sanctuary city policies.

Honduran national Kristian Jonas Gamez Trejo, 25, was convicted of felony sex with a minor in 2016, has been arrested by San Francisco law enforcement six times, but keeps being released despite ICE efforts to hold him.

Trejo has been on ICE’s Most Wanted list for years, and was arrested again on April 28, but the city would not hand him over, Breitbart reports.

“Once again, I am waiting for San Francisco officials to tell me how not turning over Mr. Gamez made our community safer. San Franciscans deserve better,” ICE San Francisco Field Office Director David Jennings said in a statement. “There is no reason this convicted child predator should have been turned loose into our community. Even California’s misguided SB54 sanctuary policy allows local authorities to turn over to ICE any criminal aliens convicted of felony crimes of sexual exploitation or crimes endangering children.”

The pedophile rapist first entered the U.S. illegally prior to April 2014 before he was deported months later in June, the Breitbart report explains. He illegally entered the country again the following year and was deported in December 2015.

“In August 2016, after again illegally entering the U.S., Gamez was arrested in San Francisco, California, for felony sex with a minor. San Francisco officials released Gamez from jail despite a request by ICE that he be turned over to the agency,” the report says.

His April arrest was for domestic violence, but the city still would not let ICE take him.

