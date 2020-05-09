https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/milestone-hawaii-reports-no-new-covid-19-cases-1st-time-8-weeks/

(HAWAII NEWS NOW) For the first time since mid-March, the state is reporting no new COVID-19 cases statewide. Authorities said while the development is positive, residents shouldn’t grow complacent.

“We can’t let our guard down. We’re going to see our case numbers go up if we do,” Bruce Anderson, state Health Department director, told Hawaii News Now. “We still have evidence of at least limited community spread and we have clusters of cases, which suggests we still have COVID-19 here in Hawaii.”

The decline in cases comes as the state and counties are beginning to cautiously reboot the economy, allowing more businesses to reopen and activities in public to resume while warning residents to continue keeping a distance from others in public places and wear a cloth face mask whenever possible.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

