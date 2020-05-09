https://www.dailywire.com/news/it-never-ends-now-msnbc-suggests-vladimir-putin-was-behind-doj-dropping-case-against-michael-flynn

The media over the past few years has reported a false narrative that President Donald Trump colluded with Russia during his 2016 campaign to steal the election.

That narrative was proven false after a lengthy special counsel investigation found no evidence of such collusion. Media outlets and their Democrat supporters refused to acknowledge that they got the story wrong or that they were biased in their reporting. They are continuing that behavior now that the Department of Justice dropped its charges against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

FBI agents, in handwritten notes, questioned what the goal was of their January 24, 2017 interview with Flynn, writing: “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe (fired for lying to the FBI) would later say the interview with Flynn was “very odd” because “it seemed like [Flynn] was telling the truth.”

But even though Flynn appears to have been vindicated and the victim of FBI entrapment, MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell had a different take: That Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind the DOJ’s charges being dropped.

Seriously.

As Newsbusters reported, Mitchell was interviewing former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence and current MSNBC contributor Frank Figliuzzi about the charges against Flynn being dropped. Mitchell said the decision to drop the charges was “stunning” and “unprecedented,” even though the documents showing the FBI interviewed Flynn with the goal of getting him fired were released weeks earlier. Mitchell then connected the dropped charges to President Donald Trump’s phone call with Putin on Thursday, the day the charges were dropped.

“Frank, first, all of the implications here, and the fact that he then called Vladimir Putin yesterday, and according to the White House announcement of this and description of it, there was no mention of the Russia probe and the election probe. But the president himself discussed that with Vladimir Putin, and the facts that in his view now that the Russian hoax was dispelled, they could get back to business,” Mitchell said, according to Newsbusters.

Figliuzzi was all too happy to agree that Putin was behind the DOJ’s decision.

“Yeah, I think they’re actually linked. The dismissal of charges against Flynn and conversation by the president with Vladimir Putin, stone cold adversary of the United States on the very same day, that’s not a coincidence,” Figliuzzi said.

The contributor went on to claim that the investigation into Flynn was important for national security.

“The Flynn interview that is at issue here by the FBI was all about resolving the question of whether Mike Flynn was a counterintelligence threat to the nation as he entered into the national security adviser role. It was about figuring out how to neutralize, resolve and counter that threat. So when the president gets on the phone with Vladimir Putin and the topic comes up in the same conversation, the concerns have not yet been resolved,” he said.

Documents revealed the FBI had no basis to interview or investigate Flynn. Further, Trump’s phone call with Putin occurred the same day the charges were dropped, yet U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen recommended those charges be dropped a week earlier.

