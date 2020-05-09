https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/ivanka-trumps-personal-assistant-tested-positive-coronavirus/

Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant has tested positive for the coronavirus, but has not been around the First Daughter for two months, according to reports.

Ivanka is also a senior adviser to President Donald Trump.

Her personal assistant has been teleworking for two months, according to a report from CNN, and is not symptomatic.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have both tested negative for the virus.

Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, has also tested positive for coronavirus, it was announced on Friday. She is married to President Trump’s senior policy advisor Stephen Miller.

“Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes. I’m doing well and look forward to getting back to work for the American people,” Miller tweeted Friday night.

The proximity of Miller and her husband to top White House officials, including the president, had caused some alarm in the media. President Trump stated on Friday, however, that she had not been around him recently.

“She’s a wonderful young woman, Katie, she tested very good for a long period of time,” President Donald Trump said on Friday during a meeting with congressional Republicans at the White House. “And then all of the sudden today she tested positive. She hasn’t come into contact with me. She’s spent some time with the vice president.”

