Ivanka TrumpIvana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpTrump volunteers kept ‘VIP’ list of leads for medical supplies: report Don’t neglect preparing our workers for a post-pandemic economy Insiders describe Kushner as ‘de facto president’ who played key role in delaying coronavirus closures: report MORE’s personal assistant has tested positive for coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

The assistant works in a personal capacity for Trump, who also serves as senior adviser to her father, President Trump Donald John TrumpGeorge Conway pens op-ed predicting Trump will lose Supreme Court case over tax disclosures Top intel official leaving post Eleven Secret Service agents test positive for COVID-19: report MORE.

The assistant has been teleworking for nearly two months and has not been in contact with her employer in several weeks, CNN reported.

She was not symptomatic and was tested out of caution, a source close to the situation confirmed to the outlet. Ivanka Trump and her husband, fellow White House senior adviser Jared Kushner Jared Corey Kushner12 things to know for today about coronavirus The Memo: White House pushes back on Kushner critics House panel releases long-awaited transcripts from Russia probe MORE, have both tested negative for coronavirus.

The news comes after President Trump confirmed Friday that Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTed Cruz and Joe Scarborough get into Twitter feud over viral video of Pence shared by Kimmel Overnight Health Care: Pence press secretary tests positive for coronavirus | Watchdog recommends ousted vaccine expert be temporarily reinstated | Health care industry loses 1.4 million jobs Pence press secretary Katie Miller tests positive for coronavirus MORE’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for coronavirus. She is one of the vice president’s closest aides and is married to Stephen Miller Stephen MillerEleven Secret Service agents test positive for COVID-19: report Overnight Health Care: Pence press secretary tests positive for coronavirus | Watchdog recommends ousted vaccine expert be temporarily reinstated | Health care industry loses 1.4 million jobs Positive coronavirus cases shake White House MORE, a close adviser of President Trump.

“She is a wonderful young woman, Katie, she tested very good for a long period of time and then all of a sudden today she tested positive,” Trump told reporters during a roundtable with GOP lawmakers, noting that she is “the press person.”

Miller is the second confirmed case of coronavirus who is a member of the vice president’s staff since March.

The White House also disclosed this week that a U.S. military official working as Trump’s valet also tested positive for coronavirus.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed to reporters Friday that “We have put in place the guidelines that our experts have put forward to keep this building safe.”

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

