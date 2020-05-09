http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oFy_KiN0VPA/

The moment that UFC boss Dana White hoped would not happen, has happened: A UFC fighter preparing to fight in the first major live American sporting event in two months has tested positive for the coronavirus.

‘Jacare’ Souza, who was set to fight Uriah Hall at UFC 249 on Saturday night, tested positive for the coronavirus and has been pulled from the event.

Two of Souza’s cornermen also tested positive.

“UFC’s medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them too be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19,” the UFC wrote in a statement.

“As per UFC’s health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC’s medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment.”

UFC President Dana White sees the positive test as proof that his organization’s testing regimen is successful.

“We administered 1,200 tests this week, on 300 people,” White explained to ESPN. “It’s not unexpected one person would test positive.

“The system works. And what’s good about this, is now we know Jacare tested positive, he’s doing what he needs to do and we’re in a position to help him if he needs it.”

Despite the positive test, the UFC plans to continue with the event scheduled to take place Saturday night in Florida.

