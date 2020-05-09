https://www.dailywire.com/news/maher-targets-reade-on-biden-damage-if-biden-had-grabbed-my-n-in-1993-i-would-save-it-for-my-memoirs

During the “New Rule” segment of Friday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher” on HBO, host Maher lambasted Tara Reade, the former staffer of then-Senator Joe Biden, whom she has accused of sexual assault.

“New rule, just because Fox News is obsessed with the Biden sex assault allegations, it doesn’t mean the rest of us have to be,” Maher began.

“There is no fact-finding here,” Maher said before mentioning several of the alleged contradictions in Reade’s story, as well as the now infamous piece Reade wrote in which she praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We’re letting this person change the subject from Donald Trump, lethal incompetent, to Joe Biden, sex monster,” Maher argued.

The host then castigated the Democratic Party “because they woke themselves into a corner when they adopted #BelieveWomen as their slogan when it should have always been #TakeAccusationsSeriously.”

“Kirsten Gillibrand said of the Al Franken allegations, ‘The women who came forward felt it was sexual harassment, so it was,’” Maher added. “That was never tenable because believing everything doesn’t make you noble, it makes you gullible and leaves us with a world where Republicans don’t care about this stuff, so it’s just a unilateral weapon that is used only against Democrats.”

Maher continued:

Democrats are the party of choice. We can choose not to completely f*** ourselves over this. I know, it’s a sex scandal, and in normal times that’s what we do instead of issues, but there are actually some pretty big problems going on right now. I don’t know if you noticed, but America has turned into a failed state that does a worse job keeping its citizens alive during a pandemic than Cambodia, and to me that’s a little more important than Tara Reade achieving closure.

The host then took issue with Reade personally, and seemed to suggest that although he cares “in the macro” about sexual assault, people shouldn’t care about Reade’s allegations specifically:

She says Biden attacked her, and he says he didn’t. Those are their positions. How about this for yours? Don’t know, never will, don’t care. I care in the macro about women being attacked, of course, but on this one I’m with Bogie, who said, “I’m no good at being noble, but it doesn’t take much to see that the problems of three little people don’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world.” Everybody says we need to do everything we can to defeat Trump. Yeah, except anything. Well, I’m no good at being noble either, but if in 1993 Joe Biden had grabbed my nuts in a corridor … and I had this knowledge, and revealing it could hurt the guy running against Trump, I’d save it for my memoirs. I’d like to think that I’d have a little more perspective. We have a president who says “drink bleach.” Geez, you waited 27 years, it couldn’t hold another few months? That’s what I would like to ask miss Reade. Why now? I’m not saying why not 27 years ago. I understand, it can take victims years to come forward. I’m saying, “Why not before Super Tuesday? Why not last fall when we still had a dozen other candidates to choose from? Why wait until Biden is our only hope against Trump, and then take him down?” This story is gathering an importance it should not have. There is so much at stake in this next election. The entire world needs to be put back together like Humpty Dumpty. Why should one person’s victimhood Trump everyone else’s?

[embedded content]

Reade, who worked in the early 1990s as a staffer to then-Senator Joe Biden, has claimed that in 1993, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee sexually assaulted her. Biden has vigorously denied the claims.

In the weeks following the initial allegation, seemingly corroborative information has come to light, as has information that might cast doubt on the veracity of Reade’s claims. Reade addressed many of the issues during a recent long-form interview with journalist Megyn Kelly, which can be viewed here.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

