HBO’s Bill MaherWilliam (Bill) MaherEric Holder defends Biden: Allegation ‘inconsistent with the person who I’ve come to know’ Maher presses Pelosi on coronavirus spending: ‘Funny money’ may collapse economy into depression HBO’s Maher rips media: ‘Panic porn’ in coronavirus coverage could help reelect Trump MORE on Friday night questioned the timing of Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenJudge denies bond to father and son arrested in Ahmaud Arbery shooting The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden’s Tampa rally hits digital snags Voter suppression could cost Democrats the election — here’s what they should do MORE while arguing that Democrats backed themselves into a corner with their calls to “believe all women” amid the #MeToo movement.

The progressive commentator weighed in as Reade’s allegation that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 when she was a Senate staffer continues to generate coverage following her on-camera interview with former NBC News and Fox News journalist Megyn Kelly this week.

“You waited 27 years, you think it couldn’t wait a few more months? That’s what I’d like to ask Ms. Reade: ‘why now?'” Maher said during a segment on his show Friday night. “I’m not saying why not 27 years ago. I understand, it can take victims years to come forward. I’m saying – why not before Super Tuesday? Why not last fall when we still had a dozen other candidates to choose from? Why wait until Biden is our only hope against Trump and then take him down?”

Maher also mocked The New York Times for its recommendation that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) investigate the claims against Biden.

“The New York Times is calling for the DNC to establish a truth panel on this. Truth panel, huh? Which part? Putin’s reverence for animals, or how intoxicating he is to women?” the host continued, citing past reported remarks from Reade about Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinRussia, Brazil struggle with coronavirus response House panel releases long-awaited transcripts from Russia probe When it comes to the pandemic, the US is not unlike Russia MORE.

“Democrats are coalescing around the position that this accusation must be thoroughly vetted for the party to keep its credibility,” the host continued while broadcasting from his home in Los Angeles.

“Well, you know credibility certainly is a problem for the party on this issue,” Maher added, claiming Democrats “‘woke’ themselves into a corner in embracing ‘believe all women’ often echoed during the Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughTara Reade offers to testify under oath and take polygraph test if Biden does The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – In reversal, Trump says he won’t disband coronavirus task force Biden says he’ll reverse DeVos rule bolstering protections for those accused of campus sexual assault MORE‘s 2018 confirmation hearings.

“That was never tenable because believing everything doesn’t make you noble,” the host noted. “It makes you gullible and leaves us with the world where Republicans don’t care about this stuff. So it’s just a unilateral weapon that is used only against Democrats.”

“Trump rides the bus with Billy Bush, we throw Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenDemocrats begin to confront Biden allegations Stacey Abrams on Tara Reade sexual assault allegation: ‘I believe Joe Biden’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – House delays Washington return; McConnell nixes infrastructure from COVID relief bill MORE under it,” he added.

Franken resigned from the Senate in January 2018 after being accused of sexual misconduct by several women, while Trump was caught on tape talking to Billy Bush in 2005 about grabbing women by their genitals.

Biden has vehemently denied the allegations from Reade, though the former staffer has continued to discuss them publicly. During her interview with Kelly this week, Reade called on the former vice president to drop out of the White House race.

Maher began broadcasting from his home on April 3 amid stay-at-home orders in California due to the pandemic.

