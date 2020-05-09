https://www.westernjournal.com/michael-moore-says-climate-change-led-covid-mother-natures-gentle-warning/

The coronavirus already has a place in the history books as one of the most defining events of the 21st century.

However, liberal activist and filmmaker Michael Moore warned this week that the pandemic is just the beginning of the “Earth’s revenge,” and things could get even worse.

“If you think COVID-19 has been a bummer, well trust me, you literally can’t imagine just how awful Earth’s revenge is going to be against us for trying to choke it to f—ing death,” he said during Tuesday’s edition of his “Rumble with Michael Moore” podcast.

Moore suggested that the coronavirus was a “gentle warning” from “Mother Nature” to humanity that something much worse is coming if environmental change doesn’t happen soon

“This current pandemic is simply Mother Nature giving us a gentle warning,” he said.

On today’s Rumble podcast I lay it all out—my radical environmental manifesto: We are in a planetary emergency and no amount of collaborating with the enemy – capitalism/profit motive/greed – will save us. We need a new way, new leadership. Time to fight. https://t.co/Ow2h7OevUs — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 5, 2020

Moore insinuated that the Earth is somehow aware and has feelings, and insisted that it will retaliate out of some sort of bitterness toward humanity.

“I really want all of you to please take this moment, take this virus as Earth’s slap on our collective face,” the filmmaker said.

“Treat it as if nature is trying to tell our species to back off, slow down and change your ways.”

The filmmaker added to his alarmist narrative by slamming humans’ “nonsensical greed-induced behaviors.”

“We are in a serious multi-level planetary emergency. And that emergency, it involves climate, water, food, topsoil, over-consumption, species that have gone missing, our ocean life — what’s left of it — and humans, mostly humans. And our human nonsensical greed-induced behaviors and systems,” he later added.

He even went as far to compare the human race to a virus.

“I believe that we are in a planetary emergency. A planetary emergency, my friends. And I’m not talking about the coronavirus. Viruses are a part of nature. This is their planet too, they are a form of life and like another species I know well, they are killers,” he said.

This is far from the first time that the filmmaker has expressed outlandish claims regarding humanity’s faults.

In December, Moore appeared on an episode of Rolling Stone’s “Useful Idiots” podcast and claimed that “you should be afraid” of white men.

“Anytime you see three white guys walking at you, down the street toward you, two of them voted for Trump. You need to move over to the other sidewalk because these are not good people that are walking toward you. You should be afraid of them,” he said.

During an interview on MSNBC’s “Hardball with Chris Matthews” in October, the activist compared white Trump supporters to those who supported the South African apartheid laws.

“I think that there is some level of fear about [demographic shifts], probably in the way that white people in South Africa were afraid what’s going to happen with Mandela and the black majority,” he said.

