Palestinian Media Watch, the organization that has documented the Palestinian Authority’s payment of salaries to convicted terrorists or their families, recently wrote a letter warning banks not to process the funds.

The warning was based on an order from the Israel Defense Forces in Judea and Samaria barring any action with “terror assets” that could turn bankers and their institutions “into partners in crime” for handling the funds, which total hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

Now, the organization says banks are taking that advice and have begun closing accounts of Palestinian terrorist prisoners.

“PMW’s recent letter warned bank officials that failing to close the accounts could result in potential criminal and civil action for aiding and abetting the payment of the PA’s terror rewards to terrorist prisoners when Israeli legislation regarding this procedure is applied,” the group said.

“In recent days different Arab media outlets have reported that some banks active in the PA are already rushing to close the accounts of terrorist prisoners and released prisoners before the new law takes effect.”

The move by banks has not been reported in PA-controlled media, but they have in independent media outlets.

PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs spokesman Hassan Abd Rabbo confirmed families of terrorists are already complaining that their bank accounts have been closed.

An article by Wattan, an independent agency in Palestine, said, “Hello, close the account – Jordanian banks that are active in Palestine close released prisoners’ accounts, and other banks are on the way.”

The report said banks had ordered the prisoners to pay off their debts and move their accounts to other banks.

Banks were blaming the “occupation authorities.”

The article noted that the move is expected to anger the prisoners’ family members and various groups.

PMW said the new law “applies substantial parts of Israel’s Anti-Terror Law to Judea and Samaria. Palestinian Media Watch has written to the heads of the different banks in the Palestinian Authority areas, warning them that if they continue to provide bank accounts through which the PA pays salaries to terrorist prisoners after May 9, they could face personal criminal liability as well as exposing their banks to civil law suits from terror victims.”

The penalty for violations could be up to 10 years in prison and a substantial fine.

“Since PMW has conclusively shown that the PA payments to the terrorist prisoners are a reward for acts of terror, any person involved in this process, including the PA administrative staff and the banks, after May 9, 2020, will be committing a criminal offense pursuant to the new Israeli legislation,” the organization said.

“Should the banks not heed PMW’s warning, Israel should immediately act to enforce the new law, including seizing the terror funds directly from the banks,” PMW said.

“It should be noted, that Israel’s minister of defense recently adopted PMW’s recommendation and started seizing the salaries that the PA has paid to Israeli-Arab terrorists. That recommendation was based on the provisions in Israel’s Anti-Terror Law, and information gathered shows that based on PMW’s recommendation, the minister of defense has issued numerous ‘administrative seizure orders,’ for funds exceeding 2,000,000 shekels. It is that law that has now been adopted in Judea and Samaria,” the organization said.

Because of PMW’s work over the years, “in 2018 the United States passed the Taylor Force Act which conditioned the U.S. aid to the PA on the abolition of this practice. The Netherlands and Australia have also stopped funding the PA following PMW’s meetings with members of parliaments in these countries. In Israel, PMW played a central role in the passage of legislation that imposes financial sanction on the PA for this practice. Based on this legislation, in 2019, Israel froze the transfer of over 500 million shekels to the PA.”

