Tesla CEO Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit against Alameda County, California, after the local public health department blocked him from resuming business at the company’s manufacturing plant in Fremont this past Friday.

The lawsuit argues that Alameda County, where Tesla’s headquarters are based, empowered itself to close businesses, under the threat of fines or jail time, that supply critical infrastructure even after deeming them as essential, according to a copy posted by Third Row Tesla on Twitter.

The lawsuit also notes that Tesla’s facilities in neighboring San Joaquin County have not been subject to the same restrictions, despite both counties having “substantially similar” coronavirus death rates and infection rates.

After the Twitter account posted a copy of the lawsuit, Musk replied: “I’m not messing around. Absurd & medically irrational behavior in violation of constitutional civil liberties, moreover by *unelected* county officials with no accountability, needs to stop.”

I’m not messing around. Absurd & medically irrational behavior in violation of constitutional civil liberties, moreover by *unelected* county officials with no accountability, needs to stop. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

Lily Mei, the mayor of Fremont, California, came out in support of Tesla resuming business so long as they were committed to finding a “thoughtful, balanced approach.”

The mayor’s statement comes after Musk blasted Alameda County and declared that his company would move its headquarters and unspecified programs out of California. The Tesla CEO also said he would consider moving the entire manufacturing process out of Fremont depending on “how Tesla is treated in the future.”

Dr. Erica Pan, the interim public health office for Alameda County, said during an online town hall on Friday that Tesla did not have “the green light” to resume operations, according to CNBC.

Early Saturday morning, when Musk tweeted his plans to move the company, the Tesla CEO referred to an “ignorant” unnamed “Interim Health Officer” who was acting contrary to “plain common sense.”

Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

In a statement after Musk’s tweets, Neetu Balrum, a public information manager for Alameda County, told NBC News that they’ve been working with Tesla on a “good faith effort” to reopen the factory.

“Tesla has been responsive to our guidance and recommendations, and we look forward to coming to an agreement on an appropriate safety plan very soon,” said Balrum.

