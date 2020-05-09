https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/now-even-evidence-dirty-cops-peter-strzok-joe-pientka-worked-fbi-john-brennans-cia/

It was all a major Deep State lie.

As we reported yesterday, Sidney Powell was on Hannity Friday night on FOX News after the breaking news that her client, General Michael Flynn, had his case dismissed by the DOJ earlier in the day. Powell shared:

This was a deliberate, malevolent, concerted effort to destroy an honest man and thereby get to the President of the United States to destroy him. There’s no doubt about it whatsoever. I would encourage people to read the actual documents themselves. The governments own reports, the agents own notes, they’re all attached as exhibits to the government’s filing today and our filings in the last 10 days or so. It’s important for people to see it for themselves, the actual evidence in the government’s own handwriting and documents….

Hannity asked what did Obama know and when did he know it, to which, Powell replied:

TRENDING: So Good! Kayleigh McEnany DESTROYS Liberal Hack Yamiche Alcindor and Fake News Media at Friday Presser (VIDEO)

Probably Susan Rice and Peter Strzok, who was working for both Mr. Brennan in the CIA and the FBI on the quote ‘counterintelligence investigation’. We have to go back to at least August 15, of 2016 when Strzok and Page text each other about the insurance policy they discussed in McCabe’s office. It’s the very next day, August 16, 2016, before the election when they opened the file on General Flynn.

The day after that they slipped an agent [believed to be Joe Pientka] into the Presidential briefing to spy on General Flynn.

Strzok

[embedded content]

Now thanks to Powell, we know Strzok worked for the FBI and CIA. This allowed the Deep State actor to spy on individuals in the US and in other countries and to perform all the activities that went along with these entities.

We do know that Brennan was in Europe at the same time that Strzok and other members of the “Secret Society” met in England. We also know that Strzok and Page referred to another Brennan CIA operative, Eric Ciaramella, the suspected Ukrainian impeachment scam whistleblower, as Charlie.

We also know Strzok insisted on keeping special authorities for the Mueller investigation. Also, the Deep State intel community refused to confirm the existence of Ciaramella communications with Strzok, Page and McCabe.

Pientka

It’s suspected that Pientka was not only with the FBI but also with the CIA, which is why his name is rarely mentioned in reporting on his Deep State actions.

D. Manny put together a massive list of actions taken by Pientka during his time involved in the Trump – Russia hoax. In January we found Pientka had been transferred to the San Francisco area and was being protected by the FBI.

We also uncovered that Pientka was at a meeting at 3 PM on June 16, 2016, with Mark Louthan, a CIA detailee and Deputy Director of Security and Counterintelligence for the National Security Council together with two other agents Michael Kreizenbeck and Timothy Tarvin in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Why was Pientka at the Obama White House in June 2016 at a meeting with a CIA security and counterintelligence expert?

Again, we cannot confirm this for Pientka, but it is likely that both Strzok and Pientka wore multiple hats in their efforts to remove the duly elected President of the United States, Donald Trump, from office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

