Hillary Clinton and the DNC both claimed they knew nothing about the Trump-Russia dossier when it was published by Buzzfeed in January 2017.

The New York Times — famous for their fake news — reported that Hillary and the DNC were unaware that their law firm Perkins Coie was working on the dossier.

Officials from the Clinton campaign and the D.N.C. have said they were unaware that Perkins Coie facilitated the research on their behalf, even though the law firm was using their money to pay for it. Even Mrs. Clinton only found about Mr. Steele’s research after Buzzfeed published the dossier, according to two associates who discussed the matter with her.

But that was all another Hillary Clinton lie.

John Podesta was Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman in 2016.

CNN reported in October 2017 that Podesta and then DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz

“both denied denied to congressional Russia investigators that they had any knowledge about an arrangement to pay for opposition research on President Donald Trump, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN.”

But that is not what John Podesta told House Intelligence investigators under oath in his December 2017 testimony.

John Podesta admitted under oath that the DNC and the Hillary Campaign split the cost of the Trump-Russia dossier.

Now we know.

That’s from page 13 of his testimony.

Via M3thods:

