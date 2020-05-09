https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/496954-obama-blasts-dojs-decision-to-drop-flynn-case-rule-of-law-is-at-risk

Former President Barack ObamaBarack Hussein ObamaPelosi suggests large venue for DNC amid pandemic Obama surprises teachers on video call for Teacher Appreciation Week McEnany blames ‘naively believing’ CNN headlines for past anti-Trump comments MORE in a private call with former members of his administration, lambasted the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) decision this week to drop the charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“The news over the last 24 hours I think has been somewhat downplayed — about the Justice Department dropping charges against Michael Flynn,” Obama said in an audio clip that was obtained and released by Yahoo News.

“And the fact that there is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free. That’s the kind of stuff where you begin to get worried that basic — not just institutional norms — but our basic understanding of rule of law is at risk,” the former president said. “And when you start moving in those directions, it can accelerate pretty quickly as we’ve seen in other places.”

Several people confirmed the comments made on the call obtained by Yahoo News to The New York Times, with one person telling the paper the former president was in “quite the mood.”

Obama mislabeled Flynn’s charges; he wasn’t charged with perjury, but rather with lying to the FBI. Flynn plead guilty in 2017 to lying to federal agents about conversations he’d had with a Russian diplomat during the presidential transition.

But on Thursday, the DOJ moved to drop the charges against Flynn.

“I’m doing the law’s bidding. I’m doing my duty under the law, as I see it,” Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrDemocrats ask for investigation of DOJ decision to drop Flynn case Klobuchar asks Barr for answers on coronavirus outbreaks in prisons The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Pelosi touts mammoth fifth COVID bill; jobs numbers a gut punch MORE told CBS News in an interview Thursday. Barr dismissed the notion that he dropped the case at President Trump Donald John TrumpGeorge Conway pens op-ed predicting Trump will lose Supreme Court case over tax disclosures Top intel official leaving post Eleven Secret Service agents test positive for COVID-19: report MORE‘s behest, though following the decision Trump called the attorney general “a man of unbelievable credibility and courage.”

Obama’s comments are some of the harshest he’s levied against the Trump administration, as the former president has for the most part remained tight-lipped about most of the administration’s decisions.

Also in the private call, Obama went after the White House’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It would have been bad even with the best of governments,” Obama said, referring to the pandemic that has killed 75,000 people in the U.S.

“It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset — of ‘what’s in it for me’ and ‘to heck with everybody else’ — when that mindset is operationalized in our government.”

The Hill has reached out to Obama’s office for comment.

