(DAILY CALLER) Former President Barack Obama worried that there was no precedent to dismiss the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — but his own Attorney General Eric Holder applied it in 2009.

Impeachment witness and George Washington University constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley pointed out the disconnect in a series of tweets Saturday, beginning by noting that Obama had misrepresented the charges against Flynn.

Flynn was not actually charged with “perjury,” as Turley pointed out, but with lying to the FBI. And recently-released documents suggest that those charges only came about as the result of a trap laid by the FBI in order to gain leverage over Flynn.

