https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/outrageous-normal-illinois-mayor-chris-koos-mocks-lock-protesters-laid-off-workers-keeps-bike-shop-open/

Chris Koos is mayor of Normal, Illinois in Mclean County.

There are 169,572 people in McLean County Illinois.

There have been 112 cases of coronavirus in McLean County, Illinois and 3 coronavirus deaths this year.

Chris Koos has the city of Normal shut down due to the coronavirus.

Well, most of Normal anyway.

Chris Koos left his bike shop “Vitesse Cycle Shop” open. He declared it essential business.

Earlier this week there was a protest to re-open the city and allow residents to work.

Instead of listening to the protesters Mayor Koos mocked them.

Via BLN News:

TRENDING: CROOKED OBAMA PANICS! Deep State Reporter Isikoff Releases His “Leaked” Call – Former President’s Fingerprints All Over Attempted Coup and More Documents Are Coming!

In response to citizens peaceably protesting yesterday- Normal Il mayor taunted “nonessential” struggling citizens and business owners while his business is OPEN. The banner proves he has NO compassion for his own community. He knew people were coming to protest, his message to those NOT ALLOWED to work: his middle finger! Worse – Koos told the police to fine or arrest nonessential citizens who dare to earn a living. Koos was brazen enough to post this picture on his Facebook page, minus the text of course. This tyrant is proud of himself!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

