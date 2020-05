https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/paralyzed-woman-buried-alive-saved-3-days-grave/

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) Police in northern China have charged a man with attempted murder after he allegedly buried his mother in an abandoned grave, where she was found traumatized but alive after three days covered by loose dirt.

The man’s wife told police her husband carried his mother away in a wheelbarrow on May 2. When she failed to return three days later, police were informed and the man was placed in detention in Shaanxi province’s Jingbian county.

Rescuers said despite the woman’s ordeal, she was faintly calling for help as she was freed, according to a police statement.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook