President held a meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and his national security team at the White House Saturday evening. Neither the subject of the meeting, which was originally set for Camp David, nor the reason for the change of location was disclosed.

“President Trump said yesterday he would travel to Camp David this weekend for a “big meeting” with the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The trip was canceled but he’ll meet with senior military leadership in Cabinet Room soon. White House didn’t provide a reason for the change of plans.”

President Trump said yesterday he would travel to Camp David this weekend for a “big meeting” with the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The trip was canceled but he’ll meet with senior military leadership in Cabinet Room soon. White House didn’t provide a reason for the change of plans. — Monica Alba (@albamonica) May 9, 2020

The press was let in for about a minute to take photographs. Trump made brief, general remarks and said the meeting would continue, but answered no questions from reporters.

“In photo op at end of WH meeting with Joint Chiefs, Pres Trump reports very productive session at which they discussed “various things,” Declined to take press questions,”

In photo op at end of WH meeting with Joint Chiefs, Pres Trump reports very productive session at which they discussed “various thigs,” Declined to take press questions, pic.twitter.com/nxo3BFa20a — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 9, 2020

“Pres Trump not in a talkative mood during press photo op at end of meeting with Joint Chiefs. Made a very brief statement, calling the meeting “very very productive,” but offered no details of the issues discussed. Did trumpet rebuilding of military on his watch.”

Pres Trump not in a talkative mood during press photo op at end of meeting with Joint Chiefs. Made a very brief statement, calling the meeting “very very productive,” but offered no details of the issues discussed. Did trumpet rebuilding of military on his watch. pic.twitter.com/GjnsuhqN77 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 9, 2020

President Trump says he is having a productive meeting with Joint Chiefs of Staff. Took no questions and the pool was escorted out. pic.twitter.com/KKpyxaasYk — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) May 9, 2020

The lack of coronavirus masks on the leaders was noted.

Per WH pooler @TalKopan photo, Trump meeting with Joint Chiefs in the Cabinet. No masks, no six feet apart in a building now known for coronavirus cases. Maybe their sheer toughness will keep them healthy. pic.twitter.com/4XwGjEbnfk — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) May 9, 2020

List of scheduled attendees via pool reporter Tal Kopan of the San Francisco Chronicle:

The White House

President Donald J. Trump

Mark Meadows, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff

Robert O’Brien, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs

LTG Keith Kellogg, Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the Vice President Trump Administration

Secretary Mike Pompeo, Department of State

Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Department of the Treasury

Secretary Mark Esper, Department of Defense

Acting Director Richard Grenell, Director of National Intelligence

General Mark A. Milley, USA, 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

General John E. Hyten, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

General David L. Goldfein, USAF, Chief of Staff of the Air Force

General David H. Berger, USMC, Commandant of the Marine Corps

General James C. McConville, USA, Chief of Staff of the Army

Admiral Karl L. Schultz, USCG, Commandant of the Coast Guard

General John W. Raymond, USSF, Chief of Space Operations

The meeting ended around 7 p.m.

Seeing stars. Three 4-star Generals including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen Mark Milley (in the middle), chat on West Exec after meeting with Pres Trump. They’re not social distancing or wearing masks, though Gen Milley has a mask in his hand. pic.twitter.com/6EUdZbE4bB — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 9, 2020

