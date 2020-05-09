https://www.theepochtimes.com/programming-alert-new-documentary-exploring-the-pandemics-wall-street-connection-to-premiere_3344702.html

A new documentary on the connection between the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus outbreak and Wall Street will premiere at 9:00 p.m. ET Sunday on The Epoch Times and NTD News websites, as well as related YouTube channels.

The documentary will be rescreened on the China in Focus Facebook page at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The CCP virus outbreak had infected over 1.2 million people in the United States and caused 77,201 deaths as of Saturday morning, according to government data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths in America from the epidemic has exceeded by several times those killed in the 9/11 terrorist attack and the attack on Pearl Harbor combined.

Reports from Epoch Media Group and others clearly pointed out that the CCP’s coverup at the start of the epidemic accelerated the spread of the virus, which has affected over 187 countries or regions.

The outbreak highlights the perils of the Chinese regime’s growing economic power and influence.

Over the past few decades, the economic strength of the CCP has continued to expand with the help of financing from the United States, led by Wall Street. The CCP’s ruling model, based on the manipulation of information and violent oppression, has never changed. Today, the CCP’s power poses a major threat to American lives, financial security, and national security.

What risks have we long overlooked? What kind of solutions can we find from the wisdom of our founding fathers?

Premiering on May 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET:

