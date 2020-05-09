https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/north-korea-new-icbm-missiles/2020/05/09/id/966798

North Korea has constructed several new intercontinental ballistic missiles, according to South Korean newspaper Dong-A Ilbo.

U.S. authorities have detected the assembly and completion of ICBMs at an automobile plant in South Pyongan province, where North Korea launched ballistic missiles in 2017, the newspaper reported, citing an unidentified U.S. government official. They also observed the presence of “transporter erector launchers,” the paper said.

The official told the newspaper that the U.S. is keeping an eye on future developments, and exploring multiple possibilities such as the test-firing of an ICBM, or a military parade as a show of force.

Pyongyang may attempt provocations before July, according to the newspaper. In a North Korean media report on Jan. 1, leader Kim Jong Un declared he would soon debut a “new strategic weapon,” adding to President Donald Trump’s foreign policy concerns in an election year.

