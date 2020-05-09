https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/restaurant-makes-little-greenhouses-diners-can-enjoy-meal-social-distancing/

(SECRET NYC) Amsterdam has given us a glimmer of hope with this greenhouse dining concept. While concepts like glass tanning boxes were starting to make us feel a little uneasy about the future, these are more aligned to the highly popular, pop-up igloos that toured the world—except these have a little more charm.

If there’s one thing we’re missing, it’s the simple pleasures of socializing with friends and dining out. However, navigating the post-lockdown world may be more difficult for restaurants and bars than any other businesses. In China, plastic screens dividing diners have already been put in place in some major chains, but if we start to feel like inmates at a cafeteria it sort of defeats the purpose.

So, it comes as a great relief to see a little inspiration coming from the waterside vegan restaurant, Mediamatic Eten, in Amsterdam.

