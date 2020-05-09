https://www.dailywire.com/news/supercut-highlights-media-calling-claim-that-michael-flynn-was-set-up-by-fbi-a-conspiracy-theory

Now that it has become clear the FBI was looking to get former Trump administration National Security Adviser Michael Flynn fired and that it had no reason to interview him in the first place, it’s time to look back at the media pundits who claimed it was a “conspiracy theory” to suggest Flynn was set up.

Grabien founder Tom Elliott created a supercut of pundits and media hosts insisting Flynn was guilty and the FBI did nothing wrong.

The video begins with the notoriously wrong CNN host Don Lemon, claiming conservatives were repeatedly “ignoring the truth and pushing phony conspiracy theories.” Brookings Institution fellow Benjamin Wittes said there were “all kinds of conspiracy theories about how [Flynn] was entrapped.”

An MSNBC guest said “The FBI agents didn’t do anything wrong here,” possibly the most incorrect of all the statements presented in the video.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, handwritten notes made on the day of Flynn’s January 24, 2017 interview with the FBI asked what the Bureau’s goal was for Flynn. “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?” the notes said.

The notes indicated to Flynn’s supporters that he was set up by the FBI in order to get him fired. Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI, allegedly to protect his son from prosecution. Flynn tried to get his plea withdrawn, but the issue became moot last week when the Department of Justice announced it was dropping the criminal case against the former lieutenant general.

As The Daily Wire reported:

Court documents released Thursday, obtained exclusively by The Associated Press, reveal the DOJ decided to drop the case “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information.” The court documents further revealed that the DOJ concluded that the ill-fated FBI interview of Flynn on January 24, 2017 was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.” Jeff Jensen, the U.S. attorney assigned to review Flynn’s case, said in a statement that he had recommended the case be dropped to Attorney General William Barr last week. Jensen formalized the recommendation this week. “Through the course of my review of General Flynn’s case, I concluded the proper and just course was to dismiss the case,” Jensen said. “I briefed Attorney General Barr on my findings, advised him on these conclusions, and he agreed.”

In the Grabien supercut, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough asked if the “conspiracy theories” about Flynn were passed around using fax machines. CNN political analyst David Gregory begged people to “stop with the conspiracy theories.”

