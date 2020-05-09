https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/tara-reade-says-leaving-democrat-party-response-biden-allegations/

(NEW YORK POST) Joe Biden sex-assault accuser Tara Reade said she used to be a die-hard Barack Obama supporter — but she has left the Democratic Party after the blowback to her claims against the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Reade, who has accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in his Senate office in 1993, said she voted for Obama for president in 2008 and 2012 — but now feels she has no party to turn to.

“I’m leaving the Democratic Party and I won’t be part of any,” Reade said during an interview with Megyn Kelly published in its entirety Friday.

