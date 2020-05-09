https://www.dailywire.com/news/tara-reade-says-shes-not-here-to-influence-a-national-election

Tara Reade says her accusations against Joe Biden are not intended to affect the outcome of the presidential election in November, adding that she does not “want to help Donald Trump win.”

Reade alleges that the presumptive Democratic nominee sexually assaulted her in 1993, when she was 29 and he was 51.

“I’m not here to influence a national election,” she told former Fox and NBC broadcaster Megyn Kelly in an interview posted online Friday. “I don’t want to help Donald Trump win. I don’t want to help Joe Biden win.”

In the interview, Reade said Biden assaulted her on a weekday in a Senate corridor.

“I don’t really care if people believe it or not,” she said. “I’ve had to live with it. And it is just one of those things that’s impacted and shattered my life.”

Reade said during a podcast in March that Biden pinned her against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers without her consent in his Senate office in 1993.

“He greeted me, he remembered my name, and then we were alone. It was the strangest thing,” Reade said. “There was no like, exchange really. He just had me up against the wall.

“It happened all at once,” she said. “His hands were on me and underneath my clothes, and he went down my skirt and then up inside it and he penetrated me with his fingers and he was kissing me at the same time and he was saying something to me.

“I remember him saying first, like, as he was doing it, ‘Do you wanna go somewhere else?’ And then him saying to me when I pulled away, he got finished doing what he was doing and I kind of pulled back and he said, ‘Come on, man. I heard you liked me.’ ”

More evidence that Reade had told people about the alleged incident shortly after it happened emerged last week when a video clip from 1993 surfaced that allegedly shows Reade’s mother calling into CNN’s “Larry King Show” to ask what her daughter should do after having problems with a “prominent senator.”

Part of the transcript is below:

KING: San Luis Obispo, California, hello. CALLER: Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him. KING: In other words, she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it? CALLER: That’s true.

For his part, Biden vehemently denied the claim last week, saying, “It is not true. I’m saying it unequivocally — it never happened. It didn’t. It never happened.”

In her interview with Kelly, Reade said Biden “pointed his finger at me, and he said, ‘You’re nothing to me. You’re nothing.’”

Reade’s interview came the same day that a court document from 1996 surfaced that shows Reade told her ex-husband she was sexually harassed while working for Biden. In it, then-husband Theodore Dronen wrote Reade told him about “a problem she was having at work regarding sexual harassment, in U.S. Senator Joe Biden’s office,” said the document, exclusively obtained by The Tribune in San Luis Obispo, California.

In the filing dated March 25, 1996, Dronen testified that he met Reade in the spring of 1993 while the two worked for separate members of Congress in Washington, D.C. Dronen wrote that Reade told him she “eventually struck a deal with the chief of staff of the Senator’s office and left her position.” “It was obvious that this event had a very traumatic effect on (Reade), and that she is still sensitive and effected (sic) by it today,” Dronen wrote.

