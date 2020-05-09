https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/temperature-little-no-impact-spread-coronavirus-new-study-suggests/

(LONDON INDEPENDENT) Scientists say warm weather is unlikely to greatly hamper the spread of coronavirus, dashing the hopes of many – including Donald Trump – who had suggested summer could provide relief from the global pandemic.

Researchers in Canada examined the spread of Covid-19 around the world in late March in places with different humidities, latitudes and public health measures, such as social distancing.

Dr Peter Juni, of the University of Toronto, said in a press release that the team found little or no link between infection spread and temperature or latitude, and only a weak association with humidity.

“We had conducted a preliminary study that suggested both latitude and temperature could play a role. But when we repeated the study under much more rigorous conditions, we got the opposite result,” he said.

