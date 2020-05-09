https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tesla-elon-musk-reopening-america-again-manufacturer/2020/05/09/id/966793

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was “immediately” filing a lawsuit against a California county that is not allowing his company’s headquarters to reopen because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a pair of Saturday tweets, Musk insulted Alameda County’s interim public health officer, Dr. Erica Pan, and also said Tesla will move its operations in California to another state, calling the county’s coronavirus restrictions the “final straw.”

He tweeted:

“Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant ‘Interim Health Officer’ of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!”

He added:

“Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependent on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA.”

Tesla had planned to resume operations Friday, but Pan said the auto company didn’t have “the green light” to open back up, despite Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom allowing retail and manufacturing to return, the Washington Examiner reported.

It is not the first time Musk had sounded off on lockdown measures and the severity of the coronavirus crisis.

Last month, he tweeted “FREE AMERICA NOW,” and called for the reopening of economies across the country. He has also asserted, during an interview with Joe Rogan, he doesn’t believe the mortality rates published by the World Health Organization, CNBC reported.

