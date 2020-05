https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/testimony-reveals-deep-state-spy-joseph-mifsud-member-clinton-foundation/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Joseph Mifsud is connected to the Obama Spygate Scandal after presumably setting up George Papadopoulos and General Flynn in London.

We knew he was close to Hillary Clinton and even dined with her in 2016.

Now we know Mifsud was a member of the Clinton Foundation.

