It’s not good for people to be alone. Quarantining has been difficult for many people who have gotten used to socializing daily, and because of that, some have found ways to follow the rules but feel a little less isolated.

Some neighborhoods have decided to be social while maintaining the suggested distance apart, whether that’s for a social-distancing happy hour, music, a chat or all three.

Angie Atkins lives in Upland, California, and started social evenings on her cul-de-sac back in March.

“I feel like we all understand how important social contact is,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “Especially during this uncertain time.”

“People you didn’t really sit and talk to before, you’re now knowing more about them,” she said.

“We’ve grown closer as a neighborhood because of being able to share our fears, our concerns and do some normal stuff in an abnormal time.”

One of the residents on Atkins’ street is Alexa Cappelli, who was a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” two years ago.

“Alexa’s younger brother passed away from Hypoplastic left heart syndrome when he was just 32 hours old, and her family created a non-profit organization in his memory to provide essentials for families with seriously ill children,” her page on NBC reads.

“Alexa acts as the entertainment coordinator for the foundation and always incorporates music into the events.”

Now, she can add neighborhood entertainer to that title.

It was her mom who initially suggested she take her tunes to the street during social distancing night, and Alexa ran with it.

It’s a novel way to spend time with the neighbors and to form connections that might not otherwise be formed.

“I think it gives us a little bit of time to not get so caught up in our busy California lives,” dad Tony Cappelli told the Times.

“My lovely neighborhood has been having these weekly gatherings in our cul-de-sac and the LA Times stopped by!” Alexa posted to Instagram on April 28.

Alexa also sings for her church, though lately that’s been through recordings and not face-to-face.

In a video by the LA Times, she said that the laid-back atmosphere of the get-together was inviting, as if there were a campfire in the middle and they were all just hanging out and singing songs.

“More recently, definitely been thinking about and praying about how can I get to know my neighbors more, love my neighbors more,” she said. “Especially in a season like this.”

It seems as though a way has been provided.

