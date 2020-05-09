https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/trump-says-adam-schiff-jail/

(BIZPACREVIEW) President Trump torched Democrat Adam Schiff for gleefully pushing the Russia collusion hoax and gaslighting the world for four years by falsely claiming there was evidence to support that and the malicious persecution of General Michael Flynn.

Newly-released transcripts now prove that the Obama FBI and other top Obama officials had admitted under oath that there was no evidence of Russia collusion — nor was there any evidence to prosecute former National Security Adviser Flynn.

Congressman Adam Schiff, an attorney, is the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. He knew for the past four years that Democrats and Obama holdovers in the FBI lied to Americans, but he continued to push the false anti-Trump narrative during countless TV interviews on CNN and MSNBC.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

