Now that the transcripts have been released from the Russia investigation have been released, everyone can finally see what many suspected for years.

Adam Schiff had nothing.

He wasted the entire country’s time for three years pushing a lie.

Last night on his show, Tucker Carlson said that Adam Schiff should resign over this.

Here’s a partial transcript via FOX News:

Tucker Carlson slams ‘sociopath’ Schiff, calls for resignation over Russia investigation Tucker Carlson blasted the Washington establishment Friday night for getting bogged down in the Russia investigation for three years and ignoring other important issues that have come to light as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. “Issues like the dangerous rise of Chinese global dominance, the porousness of our domestic borders, this country’s crumbling infrastructure, government corruption and incompetence,” Carlson said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “We’re talking about all of this. Over the past two months, you may have asked yourself, ‘Why weren’t we talking about these things before? They’re important.’ Well, it’s a good question, and there’s a simple answer to it. “The answer is, we didn’t have time. There was no time to consider the fundamental health of America because we were busy talking about Russia,” Carlson went on. “In Washington, Russia is all we talked about for three years. All normal business in the capital city came to a halt as we embarked on a bizarre scavenger hunt in search of Vladimir Putin’s spies.”… “Adam Schiff is a sociopath. He will do or say anything to achieve power. He is unfit to hold office. He should resign,” Carlson said.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Lots of people agree.

If Adam Schiff had a shred of dignity left, he would resign today. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) May 7, 2020

Adam Schiff has no choice but to resign immediately! — Trump2020 (@GregMar91162131) May 7, 2020

Resign Schiff.

Just resign.

You lost.

Barr is coming for you next you godson criminal.

You know it.

You are scared.

I smell your fear traitor. — Daniel Gaul (@DanielGaul16) May 7, 2020

Schiff should step down.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

