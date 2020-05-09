“It is frustrating when you see a lot of the social media posts that are inaccurate,” he added. “I think what people forget and one thing we’re going to try to do better is to highlight that the costs are real.”

Maloney said during the call that the company is breaking even on deliveries during the pandemic. However, the Chicago-based company reported $363 million in first-quarter revenue, up 12 percent from a year ago.

Maloney noted that Grubhub would use almost all of its second-quarter profits “to generate as many additional orders for our restaurant partners as possible.”