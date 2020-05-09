https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-cdc-reports-over-1200000-covid-19-cases-and-77000-deaths_3345006.html

Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) emergency medical personnel, wearing face masks, transport a patient during the COVID-19 outbreak in Los Angeles, Calif., on May 9, 2020. (Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on May 9 reported 1,274,036 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 25,996 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen to 77,034, up by 1,557.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus commonly known as novel coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on May 8, compared with its count a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

By Maria Ponnezhath

Epoch Times staff contributed to this report.