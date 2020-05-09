https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/watch-bill-maher-says-democrats-respond-bidens-sexual-assault-allegations-saying-dont-know-never-will-dont-care/

Bill Maher ripped the mask shielding the hypocrisy of the Democrat Party right off on Friday when he asserted that members of the party should assert that they don’t care if Joe Biden is a sexual predator.

During an episode of his show on Friday night, Maher said that Democrats should respond to the allegations by asserting “don’t know, never will, don’t care.”

Biden is credibly accused of kissing and inserting his fingers inside former staffer Tara During during his time in senate in 1993. She has multiple corroborating witnesses who remember being told about her problems with him at the time.

Maher said Democrats are doing “exactly what the Republicans want” when “there is no fact-finding here. It’s a he-said, she-said, she-said-something-else-entirely.”

TRENDING: What A Sociopath! Crooked Ilhan Omar Just Got Caught Raising Money for a Minnesota Food Store and Pocketing the Cash

The comedian took aim at the victim directly, claiming that she is changing the subject from President Donald Trump’s perceived wrongdoings to Bidens.

“What the f-ck?! We’re letting this person change the subject from Donald Trump, lethal incompetent, to Joe Biden, sex monster?” Maher complained.

He explained that his personal issues with how the Trump administration is running the country is more important than Reade telling her story and achieving closure.

“There are actually some pretty big problems going on right now. I don’t know if you noticed, but America has turned into a failed state that does a worse job keeping its citizens alive during a pandemic than Cambodia. And to me, that’s a little more important than Tara Reade achieving closure.”

Maher claimed that it is so important to beat Trump that if he had personally been sexually assaulted by Biden, he wouldn’t come forward.

“I care in the macro about women being attacked, of course. But on this one? I’m with Bogie, who said, ‘I’m no good at being noble, but it doesn’t take much to see that the problems of three little people don’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world.’ Everybody says, ‘We need to do everything we can to defeat Trump.’ Yeah, except anything. Well, I’m no good at being noble either, but if in 1993, Joe Biden had grabbed my nuts in a corridor — and I was in Washington that year — and I had this knowledge, and revealing it could hurt the guy running against Trump, I’d save it for my memoirs. I’d like to think that I’d have a little more perspective. We have a president who says ‘Drink bleach.’ Geez, you waited 27 years, it couldn’t hold another few months?”

In perhaps one of the most shocking statements he made during the insane segment, he whined that her victimhood should not “trump everyone else’s” and that it isn’t important.

“This story is gathering an importance it should not have. There is so much at stake in this election. The entire world needs to be put back together like Humpty Dumpty. Why should one person’s victimhood trump everyone else’s?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]