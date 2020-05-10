http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CE-wTUUgtoY/

Left-wing actor Alec Baldwin continued his obsession with death posting an early Sunday morning tweet in which he asked his 1 million Twitter followers “Why does Trump want so many people to die?”

The Saturday Night Live Trump impersonator’s tweet linked to a Washington Post article that highlights how medical supply company Prestige Ameritech asked federal officials earlier this year if they wanted the company to produce N95 masks. The WaPo article notes that the Prestige Ameritech-related quotes came from an 89-page whistle-blower complaint filed last week by former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority Dr. Rick Bright.

Why does Trump want so many people to die?https://t.co/Zs6uTiWCem — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) May 10, 2020

Dr. Bright claims he was booted from the Trump administration because he had refused to promote hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus. But Bright was reportedly headed for the doors, Politico reporter Dan Diamond notes, months before.

Alec Baldwin failed to mention any of this, despite having more than enough room in his tweet to do so. Instead, the Boss Baby star is flirting with a conspiracy theory, one that would have you believe that while President Trump was holding “Keep America Great” rallies across the country he was also willingly allowing a deadly virus from China to spread throughout the United States, triggering the worst economic collapse since the Great Depression — all just a few months before asking millions of American voters, many of whom have had their lives and livelihoods destroyed, to reelect him.

But we’re talking about a man in Baldwin who just hours before asking why the president “wants so many people to die,” said this: “The earth, Mother Nature, God, take your pick. Something wants to evict mankind. You needn’t look to far to understand why.”

The earth, Mother Nature, God, take your pick. Something wants to evict mankind. You needn’t look to far to understand why:https://t.co/VmOrvr62Eu — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) May 10, 2020

